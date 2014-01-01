President Wang Jingsong participates in the inaugural meeting of University Group of MIIT and the 2017 Summit Forum on Education Development of the MIIT Universities

The establishment of G7 symbolizes a new phase in coordinated development among the MIIT universities, which will surely promote the overall operation of these universities. The universities of MIIT shall strive to make the following achievements in an endeavor to build first-rate universities and first-rate academic programs:



Firstly, they shall stick to a unique development plan, highlighting and strengthening their prominent features.



Secondly, they shall fortify their foundations and overcome their weaknesses in order to adhere to the principle of substantial development.



Thirdly, they shall continue to adopt policies to discover and cultivate talents to build a first-rate teaching staff.



Fourthly, they shall fully stimulate the schools' overall vigor and the enthusiasm of the teachers and the students, which leads to deepening reforms.



Finally, they shall enhance the building of the Party in an all-around way and take on the responsibilities of monitoring the party and running the school.



In the Summit Forum on Education Development of MIIT Universities, the representatives from the 7 MIIT universities all delivered keynote reports. President Wang, based on his own research and reflections, made a speech entitled "Reflections on in the Double First-rate Endeavor of MIIT Universities." Wang Jingsong pointed out that building first-rate universities and developing first-rate academic programs should evoke the essence of the university, and the "connections" in the following aspects should be meticulously handled: Firstly, in the field of cultivating talents, the connection between sector demand and leading the future society should be properly treated. Secondly, in the field of scientific research, the connection between undertaking the projects for national defense and engaging in cutting-edge fundamental research should be well balanced; Thirdly, in academic planning, the connection between the narrow coverage of academic fields and the academic comprehensiveness should be carefully planned; Fourthly, in internal organization, the connection between vocational school and academic school should be properly dealt with. Finally, implementing the strategy of internationalization should be a necessary option in the Double First-rate Construction.



The G7 Union will share quality school-operation resources to jointly push forward the construction of building first-rate universities and academic programs and to lead the reform and development in higher education, by adhering to the cooperation principle of "Policy Researching, Sharing Resources, Reforming and Innovating, and Coordinated Developing" and by setting up effective cooperative mechanisms.





