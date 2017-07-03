China strongly opposes US destroyer’s trespass in South China Sea

China's national defense ministry on Monday declared strong opposition to the US destroyer USS Stethem's sailing close to an island in the South China Sea the day before without approval of the Chinese government.
Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense
, issued a statement on the ministry's website, saying that the US had seriously violated Chinese law as its warship trespassed into China's territorial waters.
The USS sailed within less than 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) from an island in the Xisha Islands archipelago, Fox News reported Sunday.
China dispatched warships and fighter jets to warn off the US ship, according to Wu.
"The US has done it knowingly and refuses to correct its mistake by sending a warship into China's territorial waters again. "The action has seriously harmed the strategic mutual trust between China and the US and the political environment for the development of Sino-US military ties, damaging regional peace and stability," Wu said.
Wu noted that China would strengthen its defense ability, increase patrol in its territorial water and air space in accordance with the extent of the threat to national security.
"China resolutely safeguards national sovereignty and security," Wu added.
The US sent a destroyer, the USS Dewey, to the South China Sea on May 25, sailing within 12 nautical miles of Meiji Reef, part of the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea.