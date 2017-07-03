Famous artist Zhou Wusheng’s fine brushwork flower-and-bird paintings will

Artist Zhou Wusheng in his studio. Photo: Courtesy of Zhou Wusheng

While viewing the traditional Chinese paintings of Zhou Wusheng, a renowned Chinese painter, I thought to myself that people must appreciate paintings in the way they appreciate all literary and artistic creations, mainly paying attention to artistic quality. The quality of artistic works includes two elements - the skill and culture of the artist.People working on artistic creations must have basic artistic skills, such as the skills to employ points, lines, surfaces, colors and composition in order to make a good painting.Painting skills can only be mastered after a long time of training. Even equipped with painting skills, one may not be a "real" artist. However, skill is indispensable, without which, one can only be a nominal artist.An artist needs to be cultured, in other words, to have an understanding of the nature of life and art, in order to bring his skills into full play.The ancients have noted the importance of skills and culture of artists. Zhuangzi, an ancient Chinese text from the Warring States period (475 BC-221 BC), mentioned that one knows how to solve problems if he has great skills.For all categories of art, painting skills and techniques are the basics. Artists can understand the culture embedded only if they grasp great skills, and then they can produce works with the needed cultural connotation.Zhou Wusheng was educated at Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts. He specialized in fine brushwork flower-and-bird paintings and after he graduated, his style changed from heavy-color paintings to a combination of fine brushwork and freehand brushwork.

Artist Zhou Wusheng in his studio. Photo: Courtesy of Zhou Wusheng

At the same time, the artist found his interest in ink-wash paintings. In recent years, he started to show his ability in painting flowers and birds without drawing outlines first.No matter what skills and techniques he uses, he always impresses people with not only his skills but also his attitude through his works.Zhou's skills can be seen through the force and rhythm of the lines in his paintings as well as the blend of ink and color. The reason why he buries himself in skills lies in his worship of skills and his knowledge of skills being the foundation of the creation of paintings.Through practice, he understands that besides skills, the mental strength and his comprehension of art and life also supports a painting, so he becomes more interested in artistic history and theories.

An Ju Le Ye 66cm x66 cm, 2016





Jin Yu Hua Hui 240 cm x 180 cm, 2017

Then, his horizon is opened and his works also change. He especially develops a clearer understanding of the relationship between elegance and vulgarity as well as that between fine brushwork and freehand brushwork.For a long time, the issues of how to protect the elegance of popular fine brushwork flower-and-bird paintings and to embed freehand spirit in fine brushwork paintings have been troubling painters.Zhou keeps looking to the classics, constantly working on blending fine brushwork with freehand brushwork.He also makes efforts to supplement the traditional ways of employing lines and ink through composition, endowing his works with new qualities.The works that can express the clarity and elegance in his paintings the most are his paintings of flowers and birds without drawing outlines first.In recent years, he created a lot of paintings using this style, including Bi Yan Ran Qiu in 2008, Hong Zhang Qing Bo and Ce Chi San Qiu in 2010, Lin Jian in 2011 and Mao in 2013.

Bi Gai Yi Feng 64.7 cm x 33 cm, 2016

In his works, he pays attention to how to rein lines. He said in his book Meiguhua that it is the good use of lines that gives the paintings of flowers and birds without drawing outlines first shapes. Without the good use of lines, the paintings can easily blur and over saturate.He learns through practice to freely and easily employ lines that finish in one stretch, which can be seen in his works.He also pointed out that the use of lines in the paintings of flowers and birds without drawing outlines first has shortcomings that can be made up for through the use of other techniques, such as Zhuangshui, using water in the painting process, Zhuangfen, using powder and highlighting and double dying, so that the layering of the painting is enhanced.

Chun Jiang Shui Nuan 42 cm x 73 cm, 2016

"The method of painting flowers without drawing outlines first is a form of artistic expression lying between fine brushwork and freehand brushwork, so it not only has the characteristics of freehand brushwork but also has the advantages of the unity of form and spirit in fine brushwork," he said in the book.In his flower paintings without drawing outlines first, he takes in the beauty with his heart. Flowers inspire the sense of beauty in his heart, and he reflects the sense of beauty in his works before showing them to his audience.

Sui Zhao Chang He 240 cm x 120 cm, 2014

He discovers the in-depth beauty of an object from its surface. As his understanding deepens, paper and color are not enough for him to express the beauty. Therefore, he finds a way to make them burst with the emotions he feels so that his understanding can be expressed most profoundly through his paintings.Every time he has a sudden flash of inspiration, another layer of reflection on life will appear on the paper.What's more, there are also his reflections with academic depth on issues like the relationship between inheriting and creating and painting from life in his book, which proves that he is an artist with both artistic skills and theoretical thinking.It is his practical experiences and artistic accomplishments that make his works meaningful and emotional.His works are not only a feast for people's eyes, but also help improve their aesthetic taste.In Zhou's works, I can see an image of an outstanding artist with rich experiences and thoughts.I believe that his artistic future enjoys broad space for development.

Ji Xiang Ru Yi 133 cm x 68 cm, 2014