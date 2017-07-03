2017 Marriott North China Golf Tournament raises funds for charity

Henry Li (2nd right) with tournament winners. Photo: Courtesy of Marriott Group





Players and Marriott staff during the award ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Marriott Group

The 8th Marriott North China Charity Golf Tournament was held on June 24 in support of the Marriott International Yao Foundation Hope Project.The tournament raised 700, 000 yuan ($103,450) in donations for the Yao Foundation which will use the funds to develop physical education programs for youth in rural China.Famous Chinese basketballer and the founder of Yao Foundation, Yao Ming, and over 150 famous basketball players attended the event. The Marriott International Greater China and North China management teams, Marriott Greater China Business Council representatives, sponsors and corporate partners were also in attendance at the annual event.A cocktail party and awards ceremony followed the game. A total of 12 individual awards and five group awards were given to players. There was also a lucky draw in which six players won various prizes, including round-trip flights to Hawaii and free stays at the Wailea Beach Resort - Marriott, Maui.This year's event was hosted on 32 Marriott properties across 13 brands in Northern China. The tournament had nine counters supplying food and drinks to ensure that all participants and guests enjoyed the Marriott's standard services as well as the game.Henry Li, the chief operating officer and managing director of Marriott International Greater China said that that Marriott and the Yao Foundation have been in partnership since 2013."The Marriott North China Charity Golf Tournament has been held for eight years and has attracted wide attention and support," Li said. "We strongly appreciate our business partners for their great support of the development of Chinese teenage physical education, which enlightens children from less-developed areas and opens a portal of opportunity to the whole world."Li also noted that the tournament adhered to the "Marriott Spirit to Serve.""We appreciate the excellent work of our Marriott associates who are always ready to act on the 'Marriott Spirit to Serve' our community and honor the 90th anniversary of Marriott International," he said.To date, the Marriott has donated 7.5 million yuan and helped establish three Marriott Yao Foundation Hope Schools in Sichuan and Guizhou provinces. It also sends volunteers to support the Yao Foundation Hope School Basketball Season, which has visited 375 country schools in 25 provinces and benefited more than 5.1 million teenagers.In addition to the annual Charity Golf Tournament, Marriott North China will also hold a Charity Gala Dinner in October to raise further funds for the Yao Foundation.