2017 Peak International Basketball Festival opens

Xu Zhihua (left) and Yu Changdong (right), a CBA player award a player during the event. Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sport





Louis Williams (right) plays basketball with a Chinese fan.. Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sport

The annual Peak International Basketball Festival kicked off on June 29 in Beijing. NBA player Louis Williams from the Los Angeles Clippers attended the opening event. Xu Zhihua, the CEO of Peak Sport; Zhang Yujiang, the secretary of the China Space Foundation and other guests jointly announced the opening of the basketball festival with Williams.The festival's opening marks the start of the one-on-one basketball league match and the launch of the new Peak basketball shoes, which are priced 299 yuan ($44) per pair.The new shoes use Peak Surface, an innovative scientific texture to make the upper, which makes the shoe thin and breathable yet strong enough to support players' feet. The shoe sole is made of Peak Outdoor RB abrasion-resistance rubber, an updated high-tech material which can prolong the life of the shoes."Who says basketball shoes with perfect functionality must be very expensive?" said Williams. "The new Peak basketball shoes are a good example [of inexpensive, high-quality shoes]. With an attractive appearance and great comfort, they cost less than 300 yuan per pair."This is not Williams' first time being invited as a guest to one of Peak's events. He flew to Beijing immediately after the NBA annual award ceremony in New York."It's my second consecutive year visiting China," he said. "My family, friends and I were deeply impressed during the first trip. The Peak International Basketball Festival made me feel the enthusiasm of Chinese basketball fans."Williams visited the Palace Museum with his friends and family during his second trip.Afterward, he went to the basketball festival and watched a game of the one-on-one basketball league match. Then he played basketball with three Chinese basketball fans, which received roaring applause and cheers from the audience.Williams then headed to Dandong in Liaoning Province and Taizhou in Zhejiang Province to attend the Peak International Basketball Festival there. He will also guide teen basketball fans in the two cities."The Peak International Basketball Festival was developed from the Peak Basketball Stars' China Trip, an event with a 10-year history. The aim of the event is to invite famous basketball stars to China to meet Chinese fans during basketball festivals and promote our cost-effective, good-looking and high-tech products," said Xu."This is a new business strategy that will see Peak coordinating marketing between online shopping platform Tmall and offline events to create exclusive basketball festivals and boost Peak Sport's brand awareness among Chinese youth."