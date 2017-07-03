Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"The new zebra crossing is so distinctive that the drivers will see it."So said a traffic officer at a crossroad near the Fangzhuang Subway Station in Fengtai district. The new crosswalk is three-dimensional (3D), which experts believe will make it easier for drivers to see. It consists of three colors: blue, white and yellow, which combine to create the 3D effect. The new zebra crossing is a part of the government's measures to tackle traffic problems at 46 crossroads in the city. The crosswalks are expected to help curb vehicles running the red light, jaywalking, and vehicular accidents involving pedestrians on crosswalks. Pedestrians who don't wait for the walk sign or jaywalk will be fined 10 yuan ($1.48). The city's traffic management body is also in talks with related companies to further regulate couriers and cyclists riding against the traffic. (Source: The Mirror)