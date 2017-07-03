New electronic police device catches jaywalkers

Shanghai traffic police started using a trial electronic police device to catch jaywalkers on camera, xinmin.cn reported Monday.



Once the electronic system detects jaywalking, its camera will automatically record the incident, then identify the jaywalker through facial recognition software.



After the perpetrator is identified, traffic police will notify the person to report to their office for an investigation.



The first such trial device was installed at the intersection of Gonghexin Road and Yongxing Road at the end of May and has thus far caught over 300 cases of jaywalking.



In a recent case, a jaywalker was given a penalty of 20 yuan ($2.95) by traffic police in Jing'an district.



Depending on the success of this trial, local police will install the device at busy intersections such as Huaihai Road Middle and Nanjing Road West in the near future.





