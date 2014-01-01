Befriending the young

Recently, I discovered an interesting thing. All my non-work friends are mostly five to eight years younger than me. I met up with two girlfriends that I met on the Internet two years ago in Shanghai the other day. They are eight and six years younger than me. After hanging out with them, it suddenly occurred to me how young my friends are.



As a person born in the last half of the 1980s, I usually find my peers of the same age boring and too sophisticated. Even when I converse with some of them through WeChat, I can feel the affectation and fake politeness, which makes me reluctant to make further contact.



Take my high school classmates for example. We were quite close during school days, but they suddenly became boring after graduation and even more so after they found jobs. They talked about how to control men and office guanxi all the time, and I feel dizzy with boredom when having such conversations.



Things are different with young people born in the late 1990s. I find their values and points of view on the society and their personal development quite different from people born 10 years before. For example, when they come up against work difficulties, my old friends would choose to endure the pain and discord in the office, while my young friends would choose to have a big fight and quit happily.



Young people view freedom as more important than material gain, try to make themselves happy at all times, and never struggle with life, while people in their 30s and 40s are mostly quite inflexible.



Perhaps they think they have achieved too much to walk away from an unhappy situation, or maybe they believe that they can withstand the pressure. But they don't look happy to me.



The aura around most post-80s Chinese is always intense, anxious and negative, while that around most post-90s is relaxing, joyful and positive.



I never choose friends based on their age. I just follow my heart. I think it is my youthful spirit that attracts young friends.



Some people may think my reasoning is too immature, but I think it is spot on. It is always a good thing to have young friends as long as possible, and I will never change the way I think. After all, you are as young as you feel.

This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



