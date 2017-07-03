Fake Buddhist almost cons senior of savings

On June 20, a con man who claimed to be the president of a Buddhist association in Jiangsu Province called an elderly citizen surnamed Li in Shanghai to inform him that the association would be building a temple in Taizhou, Li's hometown, the Laodong Daily reported.



The swindler said they are still short of funding and asked Li to donate 150,000 yuan ($22,117) in order for his name to be carved on a stone tablet at the temple.



Li went to a bank to make the transfer, but the bank's quick-thinking staff suspected it was a scam, as Li was asked to transfer his money to a personal account.



Li only realized he was almost conned of his retirement savings after he was alerted by the police.





