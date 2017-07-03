Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"He was pretending to be subway staff."On June 28, a man broke open a ticket gate at Hongqiao Railway Station. He then pretended to be subway staff and guided passengers who were holding a one-way ticket to leave through the broken gate and took their tickets from them. In just 5 minutes, the man collected over 100 tickets. According to police, the suspect sought refunds with these tickets at the subway's service center. The police detained him and three other people who were caught loitering at subway stations to illegal refunding tickets.