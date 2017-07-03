Giving out your personal info is just begging for trouble

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Shanghai Telecommunications and Online Fraud Squad recently protected a woman from being swindled by an elaborate phone call scam pretending to be from the communication management bureau alerting her that her ID had been misused for a crime.



The woman received a copy of an arrest order issued by the local procuratorate as well as other legal documents, her ID number and her photo to support their claim. She then received another call from a policeman who asked her to book a room at a hotel.



At the hotel room, she was asked to provide her bank account details. However, at the same time, all this unusual phone activity had been detected by the fraud squad, who alerted her with text messages.



Using fake credentials from public security organs, China's latest generation of high-tech fraudsters use mobile phones to convince unsuspecting people that they have been suspected of committing some serious financial crime. To prove that they are not guilty, would-be victims must transfer their money into a safe account appointed by the fraudsters.



During the whole ordeal, fraudsters keep their victims on the phone and ask them to keep everything secret and confidential. Their phone numbers of course are disguised by software, making them impossible to detect or trace.



Women, teenagers and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to such scams. Xu Yuyu, a young woman from Linyi of Shandong Province, died of a cardiac arrest in 2016 after being conned out of 9,900 yuan ($1,459) of her university tuition savings. Seven suspects were arrested. Their trial was recently held; prosecution believes the defendants are responsible for Xu's death.



One of my friends was once conned out of all her money in a telecom fraud scheme. She gave them her bank info and pin number, believing she was assisting the police in an investigation. In hindsight, she and other victims might seem naive and ignorant, but these slick fraudsters are well-trained, coordinated and gifted in their smooth-talking ability to trap unsuspecting prey.



Now thanks to smartphone technology, our personal information is now floating around everywhere. The moment you hand out your mobile phone number to a restaurant, store or agency, they turn around and sell it to people who compile national databases, which are then sold to criminal telecom gangs.



In June, over 20 Apple employees in China were involved in a 50 million yuan telecom scam involving their customers' data.



According to a 2016 Global Times Metro Shanghai article, Shanghai Pudong New Area Court found guilty a bank manager who was caught stealing and selling the bank's customers' credit reports. The same year, a Shenzhen court tried a case involving an express delivery employee who had access to accounts of their customers, which he sold for 0.5 yuan each, netting 360,000 yuan before being caught.



According to a new report, from July of 2015 to December of 2016 the economic damage caused by personal information leakage and fraud information in China amounted to 91.5 billion yuan. On June 1, 2017, the new Network Security Law of People's Republic of China was officially implemented to maintain the safety and order of cyberspace, with personal information protection as its priority.



There is no doubt that such legislation will help. But more efforts from society are also needed. Private and State-run companies, government bureaus and banks and anyone who collects private information as part of their daily business should be wholly responsible for its protection. Citizens who give out their information to such individuals and entities should also be more aware of the risks they are taking by doing so.



Remember: all it takes is giving your name and phone number to one single illegitimate business. From that point, thousands of criminals will instantly have access to your information. You might not think you are gullible enough to give one of them your bank information, but neither did any other telecom victim - until it was too late!



