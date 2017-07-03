Remembering life or mourning death?

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

I barely recognized my Chinese colleague. Her eyes, usually done up with black eyeliner and a whip of mascara, were swollen, red and naked. Her heart shaped lips, typically made up with a different lipstick color every day, were pale gray and drooping, and she sat staring blankly at the screen in front of her.



It was her first day back to work after a short trip to her hometown for the funeral of her grandfather. I was shocked at how different she looked.



"I am sorry for your family's loss," I said to her later that day when I ran into her in the elevator. "Were you close to your granddad?"



She nodded then looked at me and said, "You know, I am exhausted."



She said she hadn't slept for days because she was supposed to mourn her grandfather day and night, sometimes kneeling for hours in front of the coffin, rocking back and forth, and weeping with the other women in her family.



She said she also felt family pressure to perform. "My cousins criticized me because I didn't sob loudly enough for the neighbors to hear me when we were carrying the coffin out," she said.



As the female grandchild, her failure to loudly and publicly display her grief meant a potential loss of face for the whole family.



But my colleague just couldn't bring herself to weep loudly like the other family members. She was surprised at how her cousins, usually very controlled with their emotions, could easily burst into tears and even sob while speaking.



It's just not her personality. Even though she felt grief and sadness over the death of her beloved grandfather, she wasn't willing to fake crying for the sake of face.



I understood her situation. The pressure to show extreme public grief shocked me.



The family of the deceased usually mourns privately in European culture. At the funeral, the family and guests try to pull themselves together, and after the ceremony, they share a meal.



I remember the bereavement lunch after my great aunt's funeral very clearly. The luncheon was held in the garden of the nursing home she lived in before her death. It was a hot summer day, but it was cool under the shady trees. My mom, who had been close to her aunt, and the priest, a humorous man, shared memories of her over a piece of cake. It was very healing and what I believe my great aunt would have wished.



My Chinese colleague was stunned. "You have a meal together at a funeral?" she asked me in disbelief. "That's tasteless."



I was taken aback by her bluntness. In Chinese culture, where the intensity of grief shows the importance of the deceased, it must indeed seem like an offense if the mourners casually share a meal at a funeral.



So, I don't blame my colleague for her remark about this Western funeral custom. But if you ask me, I'd choose to share a meal and recall fond memories over kneeling and loud wailing for my funeral.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



