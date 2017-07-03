People's Square, Shanghai's central-most location known for its throngs of visitors and long lines, has recently witnessed yet another queue of people (pictured below). A History of the World in 100 Objects from the British Museum has arrived at Shanghai Museum and is free to the public until October 8. Inspired by a radio program aired on BBC that explored 2 million years of human history through 100 fascinating objects, the touring exhibition elaborates on the major interaction of different cultures and aims at making the point that communication and interaction have always been at the core of humanity.

Visitors take photos or a close look at various exhibits currently on display at Shanghai Museum. The exhibition featuring 100 fascinating objects elaborates on the major interaction of different cultures and aims at making the point that communication and interaction have always been at the core of humanity. Photos: Yang Hui/GT




















































