Let it all out! Pressure relief exhibition opens in Shanghai

Shanghai's first pressure relief exhibition opened Friday, where visitors can go on a relaxing journey through 10 creatively themed rooms designed to relax stressed urbanites.



Visitors can take a stress test before entering the rooms, each with its own theme, according to a Pear Video on Sina Weibo on Saturday.



In the Dollar Bedroom, people can pretend to be millionaires, throwing around fake cash, in the "Crash"-themed room visitors try to hit targets with bowls and in Kitty Cottage visitors can play with cats.



One social media user said, "I want to smash bowls here, since I cannot afford to smash those in my home!" the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Another said, "I yearn for stress-relieving methods."



Global Times

