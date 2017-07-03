Laundry rack saves woman after high-rise fall

A woman in Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had a narrow escape when she fell out of a 21st floor window and landed on a 19th floor laundry rack, local media reported Sunday.



The 19th floor occupant, surnamed Lin, called the police Saturday morning, saying that a woman had jumped off the building and was caught in his laundry rack.



When they arrived at the scene, the police saw a woman standing in the stairwell in her pajamas and slippers. Lin told the police that she was the woman "sent from heaven."



The 43-year-old woman, surnamed Li, said she slipped and fell out of the window while trying to clean her own laundry rack.



Her fall was slowed by the 20th floor laundry rack and stopped by the one on the 19th floor.



Hearing a noise, Lin came to his window and pulled her to safety.



Gxnews.com.cn

