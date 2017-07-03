Police cut long-distance cyclist’s journey short

Police in Southwest China's Sichuan Province have intervened after a young father attempted to cycle 300 kilometers along a highway to reach his home.



Wang Qiang, a 22-year-old father of two, was spotted by local traffic police last Tuesday riding a shared bike on a local highway in a bid to save on travel expenses.



Wang was stopped by Xu Hao, a patrol officer, who was concerned for his safety.



Wang was exhausted and suffering from heatstroke after hours of continuous riding, according to Xu.



"I decided to ride home to see my children," Wang said, "I thought it would save me money since I hadn't earned much."



Wang found an unlocked shared bike on the construction site where he worked and decided to cycle home.



Sichuan traffic police gave Wang 100 yuan ($14.7) to get home and told him not to ride a bicycle on a highway again.



Wang was widely criticized online. Weibo user "luobeenbeen" said that he should have known it was forbidden.



Others questioned the financial help. "Did the 100 yuan come from us tax payers?" Weibo user "zhangwenfeng" said.



West China City Daily

