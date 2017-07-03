Thailand: Home to some of world’s biggest crocodile farms

Thailand is home to some of the world's biggest crocodile farms, where tourists can see the giant reptiles lounging in the hot sun, chomping on chicken, or swimming in emerald green pools.



Some 1.2 million crocodiles are kept on more than 1,000 farms in Thailand, according to figures from the Thai department of fisheries. Some are equipped with slaughterhouses and tanneries to produce luxury products.



Sri Ayuthaya Crocodile Farm is one of the country's biggest and has been operating for 35 years.



"We're an all-in-one farm, creating jobs for the people, creating income for the country," said Wichian Rueangnet, the owner of Sri Ayuthaya, which has an estimated 150,000 crocodiles.



Sri Ayuthaya is registered with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), allowing it to legally export products made from the critically endangered Siamese freshwater crocodile, including to top buyer China.



Crocodile leather products include Birkin-style handbags, which sell for up to 80,000 baht ($2,356) each and crocodile leather suits, which fetch about 200,000 baht, Wichian said.



Reuters

