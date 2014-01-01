India violated its 1959 promise on the Sikkim border area: China

China reiterated its criticism of the crossing of Indian troops into Chinese territory along the border in Sikkim, saying India violated its promise to China in 1959.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at Monday's regular press conference that India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, told then-Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in a letter on March 22, 1959 that India's protectorate state Sikkim's border with China is confirmed by a treaty signed between China and Britain in 1890, and that the border was demarcated in 1895.



The treaty that Geng mentioned is the Convention Between Great Britain and China Respecting Tibet, a 19th century treaty between Great Britain and the Qing dynasty related to Tibet and the north Indian kingdom of Sikkim.



"On September 26, 1959, Nehru confirmed with Zhou that there was no dispute on the China-Sikkim border," Geng added.



Geng said this proves that India is violating the Indian government's consistent stance.



He added that China considers this trespass more serious because it occurred in the mutually recognized boundary line at the Sikkim section, which is a unique border issue to other disputed areas between China and India.



The Indian government has confirmed its stance on the China-Sikkim border many times in the past through documents. But Indian forces have trespassed the non-disputed border, so India has violated the principles of the UN Charter and international law, which is extremely serious, Geng stressed.