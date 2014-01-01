State asset regulator removed

Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2017/7/3 22:13:39
China has removed the deputy head of its State asset regulator over serious disciplinary violations, but it stopped short of expelling him from the Party, China's anti-graft agency said on Monday.
Zhang Xiwu abused his positions for personal and family gain and illegally engaged in profitable activities, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website.
Although stripped of other ministerial-level roles, Zhang retains a non-leadership position in the government and is still a member of the Communist Party of China, the CCDI said. He was the former chairman of coal giant Shenhua Group.