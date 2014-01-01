State asset regulator removed

China has removed the deputy head of its State asset regulator over serious disciplinary violations, but it stopped short of expelling him from the Party, China's anti-graft agency said on Monday.



Zhang Xiwu abused his positions for personal and family gain and illegally engaged in profitable activities, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website.



Although stripped of other ministerial-level roles, Zhang retains a non-leadership position in the government and is still a member of the Communist Party of China, the CCDI said. He was the former chairman of coal giant Shenhua Group.





