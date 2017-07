A tugboat maneuvers the almost 400-meter container ship OOCL Hong Kong, owned by Chinese Orient Overseas Container Line, at the Jade Weser Port in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, on Sunday. The so-called mega boxer can carry more than 21,400 20-foot equivalent units of containers, making it the biggest container vessel in the world. The Jade Weser Port is the only deepwater port in Germany. Photo: IC