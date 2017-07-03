Figuratively Speaking

1.04t yuan



Outstanding online loans as of June 30, a gain of 4.85 percent month-on-month, according to third-party peer-to-peer lending services provider wdzj.com.



$70.97b



China's first-half forestry trade volume, up 10.8 percent year-on-year, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing data from the State Forestry Administration.



25.5b yuan



Domestic box-office sales in June, down 5 percent year-on-year, stcn.com reported on Monday. First-half growth was 3.7 percent compared with 35 percent a year earlier.



15,600



New enterprises set up on average per day during first five months, the People's Daily reported on Monday.



20,000



Forecast production of Tesla Inc's high-volume Model 3 sedan by December, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday.





