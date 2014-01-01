Trump beats up ‘CNN’ on video

US President Donald Trump
launched a fresh attack on the news media Sunday by tweeting a video - bizarre even by his standards - showing him knocking down and beating a professional wrestling "villain" whose face had been replaced by a CNN logo.
The 10-year-old video, hailing back to Trump's days as a guest celebrity at pro-wrestling events, came after a week in which his unrestrained Twitter attacks on two MSNBC talk show hosts drew widespread condemnation from members of both political parties.
The latest tweet was immediately condemned by journalists, who said Trump seemed to be promoting physical violence against the media, while a Republican lawmaker said the president was trying to "weaponize distrust" through his postings.
But administration officials insisted Trump has a right to respond to critical coverage.
In the 28-second video, Trump, in a suit and tie, is seen knocking down another man in a suit who is standing next to a wrestling ring. Trump repeatedly pummels the fallen man, whose face is covered by a superimposed CNN logo. A fake CNN logo then appears on the screen reading "FNN: Fraud News Network."
A longer version of the video online shows that the man being beaten was World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) owner-promoter Vince McMahon, a friend of Trump's, as part of the "The Battle of the Billionaires" at the WrestleMania 23 event.
McMahon was at the White House in February to pose smilingly with the president when his wife Linda McMahon was sworn in as Trump's Small Business Administration chief.
Trump has recently stepped up his attacks on the news media. Besides the crude attack on MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski - he called her "low IQ" and said he had seen her bleeding after a facelift - he has bashed outlets including CNN, NBC, The Washington Post and The New York Times.
Amid a torrent of criticism over his attack on Brzezinski, Trump doubled down Saturday, tweeting: "My use of social media is not Presidential - it's MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!"