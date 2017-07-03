Liu Xiaobo being treated with care, advanced therapies

Top-notch medical teams are treating Liu Xiaobo with the world's most advanced medicines and therapies after he was diagnosed with liver cancer, the Shenyang Bureau of Justice said on its website on Monday.



The No.1 Hospital of China Medical University has consulted experts on liver cancer and applied comprehensive therapies to Liu.



With the consent of Liu's family, the hospital has treated Liu with anti-tumor therapies and tried to improve his immune system with nutritional support. The therapies are also aimed at protecting his liver and relieving pain.



The hospital has adopted medicines recommended by both domestic and overseas medical authorities.



The hospital informed four of Liu's family members of his disease in detail several days ago. His relatives are satisfied with the hospital's work and have expressed gratitude to the medical team, according to the Shenyang Bureau of Justice.



The bureau announced on its Sina Weibo account on Friday that two experts specializing in liver cancer treatment from Guang'anmen Hospital in Beijing and Longhua Hospital in Shanghai held a group consultation on Liu on Thursday.



After the Thursday consultation, experts said that the hospital's diagnosis of Liu was conclusive and the treatment Liu received was clear.



Liu was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009 after a court in Beijing convicted him of engaging in activities designed to overthrow the government.



The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau on June 26 announced on its website that Liu Xiaobo had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine physical examination at the Jinzhou Prison of Liaoning on May 31.





