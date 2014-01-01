Experts doubt report which claims China's urbanization is complete

Chinese experts doubted a recent report which claimed that the process of urbanization in China has been completed, citing its vague definition of "urban residents" and noting that "it is still too early to reach such a conclusion."



"China has completed its urbanization process since nearly 70 percent of its population lives in urban or suburban areas," read a report released last week by the Institute of Quantitative & Technical Economics under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Beijing.



However, Zhai Zhenwu, a sociologist at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Monday that the percentage of people who have registered permanent residence in urban areas was only around 38 percent.



Zhai doubted the accuracy of the report as it equalled people living in and near urban areas with urban residents while the former could be living in much poorer conditions, for example in basic housing condition without an air conditioner, and be engaged in agriculture.



Zhai's view was echoed by Niu Fengrui, a research fellow at the Institute for Urban and Environmental Studies under the CASS, who said "it is too early to reach such a conclusion."



"Urban residents should account for at least 80 percent of the whole population when we complete the process of urbanization given China's huge population base," Niu said, adding that the population of China is estimated to reach 1.5 billion in 2033.



Nearly 55 percent of the Chinese population lives in cities but less than 40 percent are registered urban residents, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



Most of the country's 300 million migrant workers are denied official residence status, which means they are not entitled to equal employment rights and social security services, and their children are not allowed to be enrolled in urban schools, Xinhua reported in 2015 when China announced a plan to turn 100 million farmers into urban residents.



The report also estimated that the completion of urbanization will lead to a decrease in the demand for steel, nonferrous metals and construction materials, followed by a decline in demand for coal and electricity by one third.



"Correspondingly, mass construction of urban areas and infrastructure will be completed, which would bring about a sharp decrease in demand for energy-intensive materials like steel, nonferrous metals and construction materials," Li Ping, director of the institute, said during the launch of the report on June 26.



Zhai stressed that the overall energy demand in China would continue to rise in a short run as constructions to develop rural areas and improve living conditions of the migrant workers in urban areas are still underway.



During the process of urbanization, Niu noted that quality is a much more important criterion to evaluate the degree of urbanization. "Problems the migrant population are faced with, such as social welfare, and construction in rural areas should all be taken into account," Niu said.