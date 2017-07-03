Cinemas required to play video on core socialist values, Chinese dream

Beijing cinemas are required to play a short video that promotes the "Chinese dream" and "core socialist values" before the movies start, a decision that has drawn a mixed response from the audiences.



The cast of the 3-minute video, which was produced by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), includes many famous Chinese actors such as Jackie Chan and Angelababy, in order to attract audiences and advocate the "Chinese dream."



"No matter what you do, as long as you respect the country, our society, our nation and our family, you are helping us to realize the Chinese dream," said the video.



It also promotes "core socialist values" which include "national goals of prosperity and democracy, as well as individual values of patriotism."



Several Beijing cinemas said that they were asked to play the video ahead of every movie since July 1, but they didn't know the reason why they are required to do so, according to the staff from the cinemas contacted by the Global Times.



The move has drawn a mixed response. "Many came late for the movie just to avoid the short video, and others complained about the video after watching the movie," said a cinema employee.



"Now we have to spend much more time in the cinema to watch the video, and the topic is too serious," wrote Sina Weibo user lixuanzongfuren.



But there are others who favor the idea. "The video is effective as I feel a sense of belonging when watching this video, because that's when I feel our Chinese people are like a family which shares the same dream, the Chinese dream," wrote another Sina Weibo user xingkongzoey.



The SAPPRFT on June 14 issued a regulation saying that online literary platforms, such as qidian.com, will be assessed annually on a 100-point scale, of which 30 points will be dedicated to "value guidance and style of thought."



The regulation requires the literary works to possess a "correct understanding" of the Party and military history. "Distortion" or "desecration" of related history will cost the websites up to 5 points per work.





