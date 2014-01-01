Abe stung by huge loss in Tokyo vote

‘Growing arrogance’ threatens his continued hold on power: analysts

A chastened Japanese Prime Minister vowed Monday to win back public support after his party suffered a historic drubbing in local elections that media chalked up to growing arrogance and analysts said threatened his continued hold on power.



The Sunday polls, in which Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lost more than half its seats in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, were seen as a bellwether for national political sentiment and came as Abe is buffeted by a series of setbacks and scandals that have driven down his popularity.



A new political party set up by former TV anchorwoman Yuriko Koike, elected Tokyo governor in a landslide vote last year, was able to capitalize on this to seize 49 seats out of 127, becoming the leading group in the capital's assembly in Sunday's election.



"We have to take [the result] seriously as a severe criticism against our party the LDP," a humbled Abe told reporters Monday morning, after its seat count shrunk from 57 to just 23, a record low.



"I'm determined to reshape the party to work together and win back trust among the public through realizing achievements," he said.



Abe was elected prime minister in late 2012 with a mandate to revitalize the world's third-largest economy. But Abe is under fire over claims he showed favoritism to a friend in a business deal, which the prime minister has denied.



Those came a few months after he was forced to deny connections to the controversial director of a school that had purchased government land at a huge discount - and counted Abe's wife as its honorary principal.



Other problems have included the perception his government has railroaded sensitive legislation through parliament and gaffes by members of his cabinet.



Just days before the election, Abe's controversial defense minister Tomomi Inada - in the name of her ministry and the Self-Defense Forces, Japan's military - called on Tokyo voters to support the LDP in the vote. The comments drew widespread condemnation and the outcry forced Inada to retract the remark.



Koike, 64, a former member of parliament and defense minister, is widely seen as having ambitions to return to national politics and has been touted as a strong candidate to be Japan's first female prime minister.





