‘Monarchical’ Macron picks regal setting for rare speech

French President Emmanuel Macron
was set to address both houses of parliament in the splendor of the Palace of Versailles on Monday, a move seen by critics as further evidence of his regal style of ruling.
Macron will use the speech, which has been billed as a US-style state of the union address, to set out his vision for France at a rare sitting of both the National Assembly and Senate.
Lawmakers from the two houses are usually called together only in times of national crisis, but Macron has convened the session, which he plans to make an annual event, to lay out his priorities.
The event has spurred unease over a growing concentration of power in the presidency, with his speech seen as proof of what critics call his "monarchical" drift.
The address in the former seat of kings comes a day before Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivers the government's traditional policy statement to the newly elected 577-seat National Assembly.
The press and opposition parties have accused Macron of pulling the rug from under his premier's feet, and slammed his refusal to take questions after his address.
A media darling during his campaign, Macron has kept the press at arm's length since his election. His speeches have been carefully choreographed affairs, designed for maximum visual impact, but he also sets aside time during public outings to greet members of the public and pose for selfies.