16 killed, 10 missing in floods in Guangxi

Rain-induced floods have killed 16 people and left 10 missing in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Monday.



Heavy rain started to pound parts of Guangxi on Saturday, forcing the relocation of 91,600 residents as of 2:30 pm Monday, according to the regional civil affairs department.



The disaster has wrought havoc on the lives of a million people, inflicting damage worth nearly 2.9 billion yuan ($428 million).



More than 600 homes have collapsed, with damage to 6,500 others.



In the worst-hit Quanzhou county, eight people were confirmed dead and nine missing, with another 34 injured, according to the county's publicity department.



The National Meteorological Center (NMC) lifted the blue alert over Guangxi and South China's Guangdong Province on Monday. But heavy rain is expected in Southwest China's Yunnan and Sichuan provinces.



On Sunday, China's flood control authority said that water levels in more than 60 rivers in southern China were above the warning level due to sustained rain in recent days.



Continuous rain in Central China's Hunan Province raised the water level of the Xiangjiang River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, beyond its record level, according to the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters.



Eight people were killed in Hunan floods, local authorities announced Sunday.



The NMC also forecast the spread of a heat wave further south. Parts of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hebei, Henan, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Hubei and Sichuan provinces and Chongqing Municipality will see temperatures of between 37 C to 39 C, with some areas surpassing 40 C.





