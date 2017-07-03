South Korea’s Moon says North Korea has last chance to talk

North Korea
has a last chance to engage in dialogue with the outside world, South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said on Monday during a meeting with former US president Barack Obama, Moon's office said.
Obama is in Seoul this week to speak at a forum hosted by South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper, where he said North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons had "done nothing to secure the North Korean people" on Monday.
Moon later briefed Obama on his summit with incumbent US President Donald Trump
last week, an aide at South Korea's presidential Blue House, Yoon Young-chan, told a media briefing.
"President Moon said he talked to President Trump about using sanctions and pressure to resolve the North Korean missile and nuclear problem, but also to use dialogue at the same time," Yoon said.
"He said it is the last opportunity for North Korea to enter the door of dialogue."
North Korea has been developing its nuclear weapons and missiles to carry them since the beginning of last year.
Trump called for a determined response to North Korea in his talks with Moon on Friday. Trump stressed the importance of the US-South Korean alliance but took aim at Seoul over trade and sharing the cost of defense.