Merkel pledges full employment in campaign kick-off

German Chancellor Angela Merkel unveiled an ambitious plan to achieve full employment as part of her hotly favored bid to win a fourth term in September elections, hitting back at criticism she was simply content to rest on her laurels.
As she gears up for a high-profile week on the world stage hosting a G20
summit with guests including Chinese President Xi Jinping
and US President Donald Trump
, Merkel presented a program that she said was focused on bolstering Germany's economic strength and social cohesion.
The clear front-runner in the race for the September 24 poll, Merkel said the signature pledge for her conservative Christian Democrats and their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union, would be to slash the jobless rate by 2025 to three percent - defined by economists as full employment - from about 5.5 percent today.
"This is a government program that will bring the country together and not divide it," she told reporters.
"Our program for Germany is prosperity and security for all," she said, noting that when she became chancellor in 2005, 5 million Germans were out of work - more than 10 percent of the labor force.