Former Chelsea icon Terry signs for second-tier Aston Villa

Former long-serving ­Chelsea captain John Terry signed a one-year contract on a free transfer for second-tier side ­Aston Villa on Monday.



Terry, 36, who left champions Chelsea after 22 trophy-laden years at the end of last season having lifted the Premier League title, is ­reported to have agreed a salary of 60,000 pounds ($77,700) with the club that is owned by Chinese businessman Tony Xia Jiantong.



Terry, whose final appearance for Chelsea was mired in controversy with several fans winning money on betting on him being substituted in the 26th minute - the same number as his shirt, said he was very happy to have plumped for Villa.



"I am delighted to join ­Aston Villa," Terry said.



"It's a club I have admired from afar for many years - Villa Park is one of the finest ­stadiums in the country and there's a good group of players­, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce."



Terry is expected to fly out to Portugal to join his teammates at the club's preseason training, before the new season which begins at home to Hull City on August 5.



The signing is a bit of a coup for Villa - who endured a torrid time last season never threatening to return immediately to the Premier League finally finishing 13th - as they faced competition from clubs including Turkish side Galatasaray.



Villa are former European Cup holders who were relegated from the Premier League in 2016.



Despite spending heavily under the Chinese owner, they failed to gain instant promotion and finished a disappointing 13th last season.



But they are among the favorites to go up next season.





