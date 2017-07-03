Zhou to join Rockets

The Houston Rockets reached an agreement with Chinese player Zhou Qi on a multiyear contract and Zhou will join the Rockets for the 2017-18 season.
The details of the deal were not released but Zhou will sign a four-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Zhou was selected No.43 overall in the 2016 draft by the Rockets, but decided to remain in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league for a year.
He will come to the Rockets 15 years after the franchise drafted Chinese legend Yao Ming as the No.1 overall pick.
Zhou, 21, led the Xinjiang
Flying Tigers to the CBA title last season.
He averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game and was honored as the CBA Defensive Player of the Year.