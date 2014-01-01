Wimbledon ups security after London terror attacks

Wimbledon has ramped up security following the recent wave of terror attacks in London, chief executive Richard Lewis said as the prestigious tennis tournament got under way Monday.



Under-cover surveillance spotters, firearms officers and protective barriers are in place to protect the two-week tournament, which typically sees around 40,000 people per day visiting the site.



Barriers have been placed along the route into Wimbledon, following vehicle-based terror attacks on pedestrians this year on bridges in central London.



"They have been put in based upon a recommendation by the security service because of the recent terrorist attacks," Lewis told reporters at the All England Club.



"There's an increase in surveillance from the security services and ourselves.



"There's other increased measures in place but most of them are below the radar," he said, refusing to divulge details for security reasons.



Lewis said the players were comfortable with the level of security. "The comments have been positive. They say they feel safe and secure and it's something they're used to around the world," he said.



Besides the firearms officers, a mobile reserve unit is on the ground to respond to emerging incidents.



Police have not been informed of any specific threat to the championships.



Besides the protective barriers, the most visible difference this year is the roof of the 11,000-seater Court One, which is being replaced with a retractable roof like the main Centre Court to keep play going during rain spells.



The old fixed roof is gone and the first parts of what will be a retractable roof are in place. Construction will resume shortly after the tournament ends. The new 70 million pounds ($90 million) roof will be in operation for 2019 championships.





