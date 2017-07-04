Xi, Putin agree to boost coordination on major issues

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping
and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, met here Monday and agreed to further cement bilateral ties and strengthen coordination on the Korean Peninsula and other major issues.
China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination, and it is quite important for them to intensify communication and coordination in dealing with major affairs, said Xi, who had a tete-a-tete with Putin in the Kremlin shortly after his arrival in Moscow.
The two sides should strengthen cooperation, and steadfastly support each other in pursuing their own development paths and defending their respective sovereignty, national security and development interests, added the Chinese president.
They also need to step up policy communication and action coordination on major regional and global issues, so as to tackle risks and challenges and promote world peace, stability and prosperity, he added.
The two leaders exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and Syria issues. They agreed to jointly push for a proper settlement of the peninsula issue via dialogue and negotiation.