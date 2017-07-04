Top graft-buster stresses enforcement of discipline in poverty relief

Wang Qishan
, chief of the discipline watchdog of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has stressed the role of supervision and enforcement of discipline in the country's poverty relief work Monday.
Wang, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during a teleconference on the issue.
Wang urged graft-busters at the grass-roots to be stronger in supervision and enforcement of discipline, to make sure that by 2020, people from impoverished areas can join the people all over the country to live in a moderately prosperous society.
Those who do not fully implement the Party's policies on poverty alleviation should be dealt with, in order to ensure Party decrees are carried out, he said.
Wang called for further crackdown on bribery and embezzlement.
Problems which are more prominent or frequently mentioned in petitions must be supervised and handled, he continued.
Those who only focus on numbers or falsify their achievements in poverty relief should also be held accountable for their wrongdoing, Wang stated.
Over 120,000 discipline inspection officials across the country attended the teleconference in more than 3,000 places.