14 Al-Shabaab militants killed in Somalia

At least 14 Al-Shabaab militants were on Monday killed and 17 others injured in a fight with Somali National Army backed by African Union forces in southern Somalia, an official said.



Somali Government Army Commander Mohamed Abdow Ali said that they also lost three soldiers in the fight.



"We attacked Al-Shabaab militants base about 20 km from Garbaharey town today. Then fighting erupted bringing casualties on both sides, we killed 14 terrorist militants and injured 17 others during the deadly battle," Ali said.



The commander said they are in control of the battle zone at the moment, adding they would continue such operations against the militants.



Al-Shabaab did not comment on the latest confrontation in Gedo region in southern Somalia. Journalists in the region confirmed to Xinhua that the fighting took several hours.



Somalia and AU forces have stepped up their military operations in Middle and Lower Shabelle regions in the country.

