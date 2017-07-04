Documentary "Beijing Night" to be broadcast on German TV

The documentary "Beijing Night" launched Monday in Berlin, and is set to be broadcast on five German TV stations in three days.



"Beijing Night" is a documentary TV program filmed by Beijing TV station, covering daily life, travel, fashion, history and film of Beijing.



The documentary is scheduled to be broadcast every Friday night for a whole year on Germany's center.tv, Rheinmain.tv, Salve.tv, CityVision.tv, and on TV Berlin for three days.



With a total of 52 episodes that last 30 minutes each, "Beijing Night" intends to show the German audience the real daily lives of Chinese people and both the ancient and modern sides of Beijing city.



Petra Sigmund, director of the China department of the German foreign ministry, said at the launching ceremony that "Beijing Night" would serve as a good opportunity for German people to learn more about China and Beijing.



Press counselor of Chinese Embassy to Germany Erdong Wang said that the launching of "Beijing Night" would bolster communication and understanding between Chinese and German peoples and advance the cooperation between the two countries.

