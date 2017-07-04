S. African government deplores attacks on journalists

The South African government on Monday deplored the recent spate of attacks on and intimidation against journalists.



Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo said any intimidation of the press goes against the constitution and are unacceptable.



Dlodlo was responding to recent attack and intimidation cases involving employees of Business Day newspaper, The Times group and ANN7 TV station.



In one case last month, Business Day editor Tim Cohen and the newspaper's editor-at-large Peter Bruce were threatened and assaulted by members of the Black First Land First movement linked with the controversial Indian Gupta family.



In another incident in May, journalists from South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) were attacked when covering protests across the country. Six vehicles, including two SABC vans, were damaged after protestors pelted stones at them.



These are but a few examples of attacks against the media, Dlodlo said.



The media is not only victimized by organizations and members of the public, but have also fallen prey to associates within their own profession, according to Dlodlo.



Opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) has also called on the police to better protect journalists against the acts of violence.

