Car drives into pedestrians in Boston, causing injuries: police



A car rammed into a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday, causing injuries, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.



"Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity," Mass State Police said.



The incident took place at "Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan (international airport) taxi pool," the Twitter feed said.



Images from the scene showed that the vehicle in question is a white taxi.



The police were looking into the nature of the incident.

