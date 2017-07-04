Car drives into pedestrians in E. Boston, causing injuries: Police

A car rammed into a group of pedestrians in East Boston in northeastern US on Monday, causing injuries, Massachusetts State Police said on twitter.



"Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity," Mass State Police said.



A public official told the media 10 people had been injured.



The incident took place at "Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan (international airport) taxi pool," the twitter feed said.



The driver, a 56-year-old man, is being interviewed by police, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.



Initial reports suggests that the incident was an accident, and did not appear to be a terrorist attack.



CNN cited police sources as saying that the driver may have mistakenly stepped on the gas peddle instead of the break, causing the incident.



Images from the scene showed that the vehicle in question was a white taxi, which was waiting along with dozen others for passengers exiting Logan Airport.



The spook came a day before the US Independence Day, when throngs of holiday makers are expected to travel around the country, heightening security concerns.

