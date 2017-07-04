Turkey condemns Greece for firing at Turkish cargo ship

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Greece over a Greek coast guard boat opening fire at a Turkish cargo ship at international waters in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Rhodes island on Monday.



"We strongly condemn the unmeasured act of Greek authorities in this disgusting incident," the ministry said in a written statement.



The Turkish ship M/V ACT carrying dry cargo was sailing from Iskenderun port in southern Turkey to Izmit port in northwestern Turkey when it came under attack by a Greek coast guard boat, according to the ministry.



Haluk Sami Kalkavan, the cargo ship's captain, told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk that the Greek coast guard approached to his ship on three miles off the coast of Rhodes, and asked them to divert the route to Rhodes.



The Greek coast guard opened warning fire in the air after Turkish cargo ship's refusal, then onto the ship, Kalkavan said, adding that there are at least 16 bullet holes on the ship.



Following the incident, Turkey sent two coastal guard boats and one assault boat to the area, escorting the cargo ship to Turkish waters, the Interior Ministry said.



No one was killed or wounded in the incident, it added.

