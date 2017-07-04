S. African opposition lays criminal charges against Gupta family

South African opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday laid criminal charges with the South African Police Service (SAPS) against the Indian Gupta family for abusing state funds to finance a family wedding.



The party accused the Guptas of racketeering, money laundering, assisting others to benefit from unlawful activities, and acquiring, possessing or using the proceeds of unlawful activities, as well as submitting false tax returns.



This followed revelations that public funds, meant to assist the poor, were allegedly washed through a complex web of front companies, and used to pay for Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia's wedding at South Africa's Sun City in 2013.



The money, supposed to go to a dairy project in Vrede in the Free State, was reportedly diverted through a web of Gupta-related companies to pay for the wedding.



The wedding initially gained infamy when the Guptas' guests were allowed to use the Waterkloof Air Force base near Pretoria as a port of entry.



David Maynier, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, said the party has also requested the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to conduct an investigation into tax evasion relating to allegations that wedding expenses were irregularly deducted as business expenses by Linkway Trading (Pty) Ltd, a South African- based company controlled by the Guptas.



By doing so, the Guptas consequently evading paying tax on an amount of about 30 million rand (about 2.3 million US dollars) in 2014, according to the DA.



The fact that public funds meant to assist the poor were allegedly used to pay a Gupta family wedding "is grotesque and must be investigated without fear or favour" by the SAPS, Maynier said.



The wealthy Gupta family, which allegedly keeps close ties with President Jacob Zuma and a number of cabinet ministers, has come under fire for wielding undue influence on the appointment of cabinet ministers and control of state-owned enterprises.



The Guptas have denied the accusation, saying they have fallen victim to the political struggle in South Africa.

