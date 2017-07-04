One killed, six wounded in shooting in S. France



Two armed men opened fire on a group of people in southern French city of Toulouse on Monday evening, killing one person and injuring six others in a likely drug trafficking affair, local media reported.



The two men on motorcycle shot dead a man and injured others in the city's Reynerie district before running away, said Europe1 broadcaster.



Two of the injured people were in serious situation, according to the report.



"No hypothesis is excluded but there is no terrorist element at this stage," regional authorities were quoted as saying.



Citing a source close to the investigation, the broadcaster said the shooting is likely linked with settlement of old scores between gangs.

