White House dismisses likelihood of imminent Trump visit to UK

The White House on Monday dismissed reports that US President Donald Trump
was mulling over a quick visit to Britain.
Citing deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the New York Times reported that no trip to Britain was imminent this month.
According to the White House, Trump will travel to Germany's Hamburg for the G20
summit on Friday and Saturday, and will attend Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France on July 14.
British newspapers, including the Times of London, had cited British sources as saying that the White House had suggested to the British that Trump could stop by Britain after visiting one of his golf resorts in Scotland during a trip to Europe.
The episode came less than a month after the White House denied a Guardian report that suggested that Trump was considering postponing his first state visit to Britain over concerns about potential large protests.
British Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump to visit Britain during her trip to Washington in late January.