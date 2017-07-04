DPRK fires ballistic missile into east waters

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has fired a ballistic missile into its eastern waters, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The JCS was quoted as saying in a statement that the ballistic missile was fired off into the East Sea from Banghyeon, North Pyongan province in the DPRK's northwestern region at about 9:40 a.m. local time (0040 GMT).
The missile launch was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in
, the statement said.
Citing Japanese media reports, Yonhap said the missile may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.