DPRK's test-fired missile likely lands in Japan's exclusive economic zone: spokesman

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Tuesday test fired what is thought to have been a ballistic missile, Japan's top government spokesman said.



Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile likely landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, but no damage to vessels or planes in the area had been reported.



The missile is believed to have been fired into the East Sea off Banghyeon area in North Pyongan province at around 9:40 a.m. (0040 GMT), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reportedly said.



The exact type of missile fired has yet to be determined.

