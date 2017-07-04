One killed, six wounded in shooting in southern France

Two armed men opened fire on a group of people in the southern French city of Toulouse on Monday evening, killing one person and injuring six others, local media reported.



The shooting happened at around 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) when two men on motorcycle shot dead a man and injured others in the city's La Reynerie district before running away, said a Europe1 broadcaster.



Two of the injured people were in serious situation, according to the report.



Local officials, meanwhile, said extra security forces had been deployed to the area.



"No possibilities are ruled out, but there is no terrorist element at this stage," regional authorities were quoted as saying.



Citing a source close to the investigation, the broadcaster said the shooting is likely linked with settlement of old scores between gangs.



Last year, the La Reynerie district was the scene of two shooting incidents, both believed to be a settling of scores.



In one incident last July, a Russian man of Chechen origin was shot dead by an unknown gunman on a scooter.

