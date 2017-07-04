'Mah Jongg Marathon' event held in New York, US

Hobbyists play Mah Jongg during the "Mah Jongg Marathon" event at Bryant Park in New York City, the United States, on July 3, 2017. According to event organizer Linda Fisher, the event is organized to provide a place for Mah Jongg hobbyists to communicate with each other and promote the game to more people. Mah Jongg, originated from China, was introduced to the United States in the 1920s. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Hobbyists play Mah Jongg during the "Mah Jongg Marathon" event at Bryant Park in New York City, the United States, on July 3, 2017. According to event organizer Linda Fisher, the event is organized to provide a place for Mah Jongg hobbyists to communicate with each other and promote the game to more people. Mah Jongg, originated from China, was introduced to the United States in the 1920s. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Hobbyists play Mah Jongg during the "Mah Jongg Marathon" event at Bryant Park in New York City, the United States, on July 3, 2017. According to event organizer Linda Fisher, the event is organized to provide a place for Mah Jongg hobbyists to communicate with each other and promote the game to more people. Mah Jongg, originated from China, was introduced to the United States in the 1920s. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Hobbyists play Mah Jongg during the "Mah Jongg Marathon" event at Bryant Park in New York City, the United States, on July 3, 2017. According to event organizer Linda Fisher, the event is organized to provide a place for Mah Jongg hobbyists to communicate with each other and promote the game to more people. Mah Jongg, originated from China, was introduced to the United States in the 1920s. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)