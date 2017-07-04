Sunflowers enter blooming season at Olympic Forest Park in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/4 10:46:54

Tourists visit the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2017. The sunflowers here entered blooming season, attracting a good many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xibao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
