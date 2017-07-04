In pics: ecological diversity of birds along Hefei-Fuzhou high speed rail

A yellow-throated laughingthrush flies in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, July 2, 2017. A high speed rail connecting Hefei of east China's Anhui Province and Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province not only benefited regional transportation, but also helped bird watching communities to enjoy the ecological diversity of birds along the line. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)

A kingfisher rests in Minhou County, Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 18, 2017. A high speed rail connecting Hefei of east China's Anhui Province and Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province not only benefited regional transportation, but also helped bird watching communities to enjoy the ecological diversity of birds along the line. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)

A collared scops owl rests in the woods in Jixi County of east China's Anhui Province, July 1, 2017. A high speed rail connecting Hefei of east China's Anhui Province and Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province not only benefited regional transportation, but also helped bird watching communities to enjoy the ecological diversity of birds along the line. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)

A yellow-throated laughingthrush rests in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, July 2, 2017. A high speed rail connecting Hefei of east China's Anhui Province and Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province not only benefited regional transportation, but also helped bird watching communities to enjoy the ecological diversity of birds along the line. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)

A kingfisher catches a fish from a pond in Minhou County, Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 18, 2017. A high speed rail connecting Hefei of east China's Anhui Province and Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province not only benefited regional transportation, but also helped bird watching communities to enjoy the ecological diversity of birds along the line. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)

Wild ducks fly over a wetland at Minjiang river estuary in Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province, March 9, 2017. A high speed rail connecting Hefei of east China's Anhui Province and Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province not only benefited regional transportation, but also helped bird watching communities to enjoy the ecological diversity of birds along the line. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)